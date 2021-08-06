20th Annual Randy Viray Financial Charity Golf Tournament

Photos courtesy of Vickar Auto Group – Alexander Lifshits and Josel Catindoy.
It was a perfect day for golf at the 20th Annual Randy Viray Financial Golf Tournament at Larters at St. Andrews Golf and Country Club last July 22nd.
Over 150 golfers, sponsors, donors participated in the annual golf classic in support of local charities. Over $11k was raised for charity in large part due to the donations and sponsorship partners of the golf tournament.
Gold Sponors:
Randy Viray – Randy Viray Financial Service Inc.
Larry Vickar – Vickar Automotive Group
Bien & Max Marasigan – Inkster Heating & Cooling
Sammy James Sarte – SARTE Heating & Cooling
Jhay Simon – Lightsmith Electric
Vince Potenza – Aura Hair Group & Passion Beauty Supply Ltd.
Subhas Chandar – Sunwest Screen Graphics
Soumnath (Chum) Kenneth – Central Hotel
Ian Learmonth – Top Shelf Energy Services
Jody Ford – Equitable Life
Silver Sponors:
Brad Naron – Pratts Wholesale Ltd.
Markus Chambers – St. Norbert – Seine River
Rich Sison – Sison Blackburn Consulting Inc.
Elliott Cooke – Up and Runny Physiotherapy
Edwardo Famakin – Wowkpow Inc.
Richie Cabigting – RC Walk-in Chiropractic
Chris Davis – The Cryptocoin Company
Glenn Yoshino – Famous Dave’s
Bronze Sponors:
Doug Sutherland – DRS Consulting Ltd.
Marsh Etkin – Marshall Fabrics
Alan Reiss – Remax Professionals
Em Guevarra – JEM Insurance
Charter Kidzugane – CHN College / Higgins Pharmacy
Richard Raghunath – RCR CPA Inc.
Marty Katz – Financial Equilibrium
Don Bowes – Filmore Riley
Happy Dandiala – Kruse Auto Body Ltd.
Dr. Gilles Lorteau – Portage Vision Services
Beng Tuano – Water Plant and Water Plant Too
Hon. Cindy Lamoureux – MLA Tyndall Park
Councillor Shawn Nason – Transcona Ward
Councillor Vivian Santos – Point Douglas Ward
Prize Donors:
John Anderson – South Beach Casino
Silvano Paletta – Clarion Hotel
Chris Manalastas – Moxie’s Junction 59 & Shark Club
Joey Restaurants
Ina Eng – Ascenda Financial Consultants
Matias Fridson – Morguard Investments
Adam Solar – Canadian Brewhouse
Peter Ewert – Larters at St. Andrews
Ray Lozano – Aldo Formal Wear
Brent Renaud & Chris Nichol – Eastern Chrysler
Beng Tuano – Water Plant & Water Plant Too
Marla Murphy – Ultimate Wheel Works
Boathouse Restaurant at Lake of the Woods Kenora Ontario
Tim Hortons
Robert Viray – Maloway Insurance
Cho Venevongsa – Wasabi Sabi
John – Bailey’s Restaurant
Bert Obtial – La Merage Restaurant