20th Annual Randy Viray Financial Charity Golf Tournament

Photos courtesy of Vickar Auto Group – Alexander Lifshits and Josel Catindoy.

It was a perfect day for golf at the 20th Annual Randy Viray Financial Golf Tournament at Larters at St. Andrews Golf and Country Club last July 22nd.

Over 150 golfers, sponsors, donors participated in the annual golf classic in support of local charities. Over $11k was raised for charity in large part due to the donations and sponsorship partners of the golf tournament.

Gold Sponors:

Randy Viray – Randy Viray Financial Service Inc.

Larry Vickar – Vickar Automotive Group

Bien & Max Marasigan – Inkster Heating & Cooling

Sammy James Sarte – SARTE Heating & Cooling

Jhay Simon – Lightsmith Electric

Vince Potenza – Aura Hair Group & Passion Beauty Supply Ltd.

Subhas Chandar – Sunwest Screen Graphics

Soumnath (Chum) Kenneth – Central Hotel

Ian Learmonth – Top Shelf Energy Services

Jody Ford – Equitable Life

Silver Sponors:

Brad Naron – Pratts Wholesale Ltd.

Markus Chambers – St. Norbert – Seine River

Rich Sison – Sison Blackburn Consulting Inc.

Elliott Cooke – Up and Runny Physiotherapy

Edwardo Famakin – Wowkpow Inc.

Richie Cabigting – RC Walk-in Chiropractic

Chris Davis – The Cryptocoin Company

Glenn Yoshino – Famous Dave’s

Bronze Sponors:

Doug Sutherland – DRS Consulting Ltd.

Marsh Etkin – Marshall Fabrics

Alan Reiss – Remax Professionals

Em Guevarra – JEM Insurance

Charter Kidzugane – CHN College / Higgins Pharmacy

Richard Raghunath – RCR CPA Inc.

Marty Katz – Financial Equilibrium

Don Bowes – Filmore Riley

Happy Dandiala – Kruse Auto Body Ltd.

Dr. Gilles Lorteau – Portage Vision Services

Beng Tuano – Water Plant and Water Plant Too

Hon. Cindy Lamoureux – MLA Tyndall Park

Councillor Shawn Nason – Transcona Ward

Councillor Vivian Santos – Point Douglas Ward

Prize Donors:

John Anderson – South Beach Casino

Silvano Paletta – Clarion Hotel

Chris Manalastas – Moxie’s Junction 59 & Shark Club

Joey Restaurants

Ina Eng – Ascenda Financial Consultants

Matias Fridson – Morguard Investments

Adam Solar – Canadian Brewhouse

Peter Ewert – Larters at St. Andrews

Ray Lozano – Aldo Formal Wear

Brent Renaud & Chris Nichol – Eastern Chrysler

Beng Tuano – Water Plant & Water Plant Too

Marla Murphy – Ultimate Wheel Works

Boathouse Restaurant at Lake of the Woods Kenora Ontario

Tim Hortons

Robert Viray – Maloway Insurance

Cho Venevongsa – Wasabi Sabi

John – Bailey’s Restaurant

Bert Obtial – La Merage Restaurant