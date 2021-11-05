204NW Kiddie Patrollers



They were among the busiest volunteers during the third week of last month. They were no other than the 204 Neighbourhood Watch kiddie patrollers. On Thursday of said week, some of them walked at the Tyndall Park together with the other members of 204 Neighbourhood Watch Inc. and the group’s newest volunteers – Cindy Lamoreaux who is the MLA for Tyndall Park and Dougald Lamont who is the MLA for St. Boniface and the Leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party.

On Saturday of the same week, the kiddie patrollers helped set up a halloween booth, and distributed treats and flyers about community safety at Norwood Community Center in the Family Halloween Celebration organized by Norwest Co-op Community Health.

They are still young but already contributing hours of their time for weekly volunteer works, we see future leaders in the making.

Article by Leila Castro / photos by Elmer Aquino and Tek de Leon



