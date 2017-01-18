Xia Vigor impresses Perez Hilton

Hollywood showbiz writer Perez Hilton’s attention was captured by the performance of Filipina-British child wonder Xia Vigor who impersonated Taylor Swift on the local TV show “Your Face Sounds Familiar”.

Vigor performed Swift’s 2008 hit single “You Belong with Me” wowing judges Sharon Cuneta, Ogie Alcasid and Gary Valenciano. Swift’s fans and netizens were impressed by her performance including Hilton, who shared Vigor’s performance on Twitter. Vigor’s video has been viewed on YouTube 1.3 million times.