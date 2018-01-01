World Kidney Day March 8th

Kidney disease may not be top of mind for most Manitobans, but one in 10 Manitobans are living with kidney disease. Many don’t know it.

We want Manitobans to know about kidney disease, before they get sick. Your doctor can find out how your kidneys are doing through blood and urine tests done at your regular, yearly check-up.

There are lots of ways to help keep your kidneys healthy. Visit kidneycoach.ca to get your Kidney Health Playbook featuring eight plays to keep kidneys healthy. Take a kidney quiz and use the risk checklist to find out how you might be impacted by kidney disease.

Let’s get your kidneys into shape and keep them healthy for as long as possible. Visit kidneycoach.ca for more information.