Winwyn Marquez is Reina Hispanoamericana 2017

Filipina beauty Winwyn Marquez bested 26 other competitors to win the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 title on Saturday night in Sta. Cruz, Bolivia.

Marquez, the daughter of actors Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno, and niece of former Miss International Melanie Marquez, made history by being the very first Filipina to compete and win in the said beauty pageant. She shone in the question-and-answer portion by saying that she is ready to promote the Hispanic culture not just in Asia but in the whole world.

The Reina Hispanoamericana is an annual beauty pageant celebrating Hispanic heritage language and culture. It started in 1991 and is based in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. In 2017, the Philippines, Canada, and Australia joined the competition for the first time.