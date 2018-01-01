Winnipeg’s own The 12/21 Rocks The Forks on Canada Day

Regarded as the Filipino-Canadian community’s band of brothers, The 12/21—Maceda brothers Roman, Rico, and Roque—continues to conquer the city’s band scene with their charm, grounded sense of character, and obvious talents—in and out of the Filipino community. For the past few years, The 12/21 has been performing prolifically not only in their own circle’s events but also around Winnipeg’s prime clubs and venues that include Pyramid Cabaret and The Goodwill Club. Last July 1, The 12/21 had the distinction of getting invited to join the roster of performers who would perform at The Forks in celebration of Canada Day. As usual, the ever-energetic and impassioned brothers delivered a powerful set of their brand of Alternative Pop Punk music in front of a responsive crowd amidst a cool, windy, and relaxing weather.

Check out The 12/21’s music on Spotify.