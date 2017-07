Who will be crowned the new Queen of the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival?

There are eight candidates vying for the title of Queen and 10 candidates for the Queen Bulilit crowns. Who will be the new queen and queen bulilit? Sunday, July 9 is the coronation night for the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival.

Coronation Night will be at Canad Inns Polo Park 5pm. JULY 9th, 2017. Stricly Formal Attire. Good luck to all Queen and Queen Bulilit candidates!