Who are you?

You are all sons of God through Christ Jesus (Galatians 3:26)

Have you ever experienced an identity crisis – a time when you asked yourself who you really were, and why you were here?

There are three (3) specific times when this crisis is most common.

1.Teens often go through a period of wondering who they are – trying to fit into their circle of friends while trying to learn the meaning of life.

2.During the middle age some people struggle with identity, perhaps out of disappointment for not having achieved all they had hoped.

3.In later years people realize that life is approaching its final stages, and they wonder what kind of person they have become.

Because Christians are not immune to such questions, it’s good to review who GOD says we are. This can be encouraging as we remember what CHRIST did when HE redeemed us. The BIBLE tells us that because of our relationship with CHRIST, we are forgiven (Acts 10:43). Everyone who believes in HIM receives forgiveness of sins through HIS NAME, reconciled to GOD ( 2 Corinthians 5:18-19). All this is from GOD, who reconciled us to HIMSELF through CHRIST and gave us the Ministry of Reconciliation; that GOD was reconciling the world to HIMSELF in CHRIST; new creations in CHRIST ( 2 Corinthians:5:17); joint heirs in CHRIST ( Roans 8:16-17); GOD’s adopted children (Galatians 4:4-7);and GOD’s witnesses aned ambassadors (Matthew 28:19-20); (2 Corinthians 8:29).

Best of all we are destined to be like HIS SON (Romans 8:29).

Such wonderful truths should leave no doubt about who we really are and why we are here!

New life in CHRIST – MIRACULOUS

That we’re not bound by sin !

The Power of GOD – how glorious

That we’ve been changed within !

When we know we are identified with CHRIST, we will have no identity crisis.

GOD fills our lives with blessings that fill our hearts with JOY.

MATH OF LIFE

ADD JESUS to your life (Romans 10:9-10).

MULTIPLY your good deeds ( 2 Corinthians 10:8)

DIVIDE your blessings with others ( 2 Corinthians 9:11).

SUBTRACT all your fears (1 Peter 5:7).

EQUALS a wonderful life (Psalm 16:11).

FAITH, LOVE, HOPE, will see us through !