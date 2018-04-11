Whiteout Fever Taking Over Winnipeg

The atmosphere was absolutely electric inside Bell MTS Place for Game 1 of the Jets-Wild Stanley Cup playoffs. Over 9,000 Jets fans filled streets next to Bell MTS Place in the outdoor Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party featuring four large screen tv viewing stages. Winnipeg Whiteout fever is taking over the city as Winnipegers are rallying behind the Jets.

The Winnipeg Jets captured their first franchise playoff win in Game 1 with a 3-2 win and followed by winning game 2, 4-1 against the Wild. The series moved to Minnesota for game 3 and 4, with the Jets splitting the Wild’s homestand – Game 3 loss 2-6 and a bouncing back in game 4, 2-0 with Connor Hellebyck with his first career playoff shut out. The Jets lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 in Winnipeg on Friday night.

Photos by Star Roxas and Bryan Mesias | Filipino Journal