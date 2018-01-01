WHAT WE CANNOT LOSE

Even to your old age, I am He, and even to gray hairs I will carry you! I have made, and I will hear; even I will carry will carry, and will deliver you. Isaiah 46:4

Years ago I heard about an elderly gentleman who was suffering from the first stages of dementia. He lamented the fact that he often forgot about GOD. “Don’t you worry”, said a good friend, “HE will never forget you.”

Growing old is perhaps the hardest task we have to face in this life. As the saying goes, “Getting old is not for sissies.”

Mainly, growing old is about loses. We devote most of our early life to acquiring things, but they are merely things we will lose as we age. We lose our strength, our looks, our friends, our job. We may lose our wealth, our home, our health, our spouse, our independence, and perhaps the greatest loss of all, our sense of dignity and self-worth.

But there is one thing that you and I will never lose – THE LOVE OF GOD. “Even to your old age, I am He,” GOD said to the prophet, “and even to gray hairs I will carry you! I have made, and I will bear, even I will carry, and deliver you” (Isaiah 46:4).

“The righteous shall flourish like a pal tree,” wrote the song-writer (Psalm 92:12). “Those who are planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our GOD. They shall still bear fruit in old age” Psalm 92:13-14).

JESUS loves me, this I know,

Though my hair is white as snow;

Though my sight is growing dim,

Still He bids me trust in Him.

GOD’S LOVE NEVER GROWS OLD.

The smile on my face doesn’t mean my life is perfect; It means I appreciate what I have and what GOD has blessed me with.

BIBLE VERSES ABOUT INDEPENDENCE DAY

Galatians 5:1 – It is for FREEDOM that CHRIST has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.

Galatians 5:13 – You my brothers, were called to be FREE. But do nit use your FREEDOM to indulge the sinful nature; rather, serve one another in Love.

2 Corinthians 3:17 – Now the Lord is the Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is FREEDOM Romans 8:21 – That the creation itself will be liberated from its bondage to decay and brought into the glorious FREEDOM of the children of GOD.