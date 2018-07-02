Whang-od receives award for cultural heritage

Living legend Whang-od Oggay of Buscalan village, Kalinga province was recently conferred the Dangal ng Haraya Award for Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The world-renowned manwhatok received the award for preserving and celebrating the traditional art of tattooing and her influence on the Filipino traditional arts scene leading to a heightened awareness about the culture of the Kalinga community. The Dangal ng Haraya award is given to living Filipino artists, cultural workers, and historians; artistic or cultural groups; historical societies; institutions; foundations; and councils, for their outstanding achievements in relevant fields that have made an impact on, and significant contribution to, Philippine culture and arts.