Way Out

Our grand daughter, while in London last year, decided to take the underground train to her destination. So she paid her fare and descended into the depths of London to catch her train. But getting out of the station can be a scary experience for her who is unfamiliar with the system. If you don’t find the exit, you can quickly get lost in the tunnels.

Being alone in a sparsely populated underground tunnel is an unsettling feeling, so I believed her when she said she doesn’t want to get lost. Needless to say, she was so glad when she spotted the sign that says, “WAY OUT” and followed it to safety.

Paul reminds us that when we are vulnerable to falling into sin. “GOD is faithful; HE will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, HE will also provide a “WAY OUT” (1Corinthians 10:13).

It’s easy to assume that GOD is not with us when we are tempted to sin. But this verse assures us that HE is present and not just standing idly by. HE is actively providing a “WAY OUT” so we can endure it.

So, the next time you feel tempted, remember that you are not helpless. There is a divinely provided “WAY OUT” ! Look for the Sign, Follow it to Safety.

LORD, keep us mindful that YOUR Presence with us in times of temptation means that we need not fall. Give us the desire to seek YOUR “Way Out” so we can know the joy of living a life that is pleasing to YOU.

GOD is actively working to keep us from the danger of getting lost in sin.