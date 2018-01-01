Wag Ka Na Angal, Ganyan Talaga ang Buhay

(On Finding a Sense of Satisfaction)

There is a big difference between complaining and simply stating a fact.

Personally, I acknowledge that life here in Canada is so much better when it comes to having a stable job, healthy lifestyle, and a fairly comfortable life. I will never exchange all these again with life in the Philippines—inasmuch as I love my friends and families who are still living there.

However, I could never warm up to the cold and snowy days of Winter. Given the choice, I will still choose a hot summer any time—this is more manageable for me. But I don’t really complain when it’s Winter because I know well that it is a part of life here…a yearly routine.

Long winters will always be a part of life in Canada, especially here in Winnipeg. We just need to find ways to deal with it without the useless complaints. But also, there is no need to force ourselves to like or love something that we really dislike or hate. Just don’t think about it that much. Meaning, if you dislike Winter, then feel free to express it. But don’t complain or bitch about it too much because by doing so, you just stress yourself out with something that you can never really change or stop from happening.

Sa Madaling Salita

Wag nang angal nang angal sa buhay sa Canada at panay ang pahaging sa mga kamag-anak sa Pilipinas na kesyo “Akala nila ganun kadali buhay rito sa Canada!” Una, magaan naman talaga ang buhay rito kaysa Pilipinas—lalo na kung masipag ka, may determinasyon, at hindi naghahangad nang sobra-sobrang luho. Ikalawa, kaya ka nga nagpunta rito para manirahan, kasi di sapat ang ligaya at kasaganahan sa Pilipinas. Kaya wag nang ipokrito at sabihing mahirap buhay sa Canada, dahil sa totoo lang e kahit saan may dumarating na mga pagsubok at problema—pero di hamak na mas mahirap mamuhay sa Pilipinas at medyo magaan at madaling mabuhay rito.