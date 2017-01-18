Volleyball star wants to join national team

Former Ateneo star Alyssa Valdez has expressed desire to join the tryouts for the national women’s volleyball team set to compete in the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Acting president Peter Cayco of the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) said he appreciates Alyssa’s respects for the selection process the same way she respects other players’ readiness to fight for their slots in the national team. Cayco added that she could join the try out in Cebu and Davao around February as she still has a commitment to play for her Thai club 3BB Nokhonnont which is starting its second round campaign in the Thailand Volleyball League. If Alyssa qualified for the national team, she will be reunited with Coach Francis Vicente who mentored her in high school volleyball at the University of Santo Tomas.