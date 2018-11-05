Vietnam wins first Miss Earth crown

The Philippines’ Karen Ibasco passed her crown to the new Miss Earth from Vietnam during the Miss Earth 2018 coronation night recently held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Vietnam’s Phuong Khanh Nguyen won the ultimate Miss Earth 2018 title, while Melissa Flores of Mexico was named Miss Earth Fire, Colombia’s Valeria Ayos as Miss Earth Water and Austria’s Melanie Mader as Miss Earth Air. The Philippine representative, Celeste Cortesi, settled at the top 8. She won special awards, including “Beauty of Face and Poise,” “Beauty of Figure and Form,” and “Intelligence and Advocacy.” She also ranked fifth overall in pre-pageant activities, including a gold medal for resort wear; silver medals for swimsuit and evening gown; and a bronze medal for the National Costume competition.