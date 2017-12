Vic and Pauleen’s daughter baptized

The first child of celebrity couple Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto was baptized last Dec. 10 at the same church where they got married in January 2016.

The baptism of one-month-old Baby Talitha was officiated by Fr. Jeff of St. James The Great Parish. Present at the baptism were Ruby Rodriguez, Oyo Boy Sotto and his wife Kristine Hermosa, Tito Sotto and his wife Helen Gamboa, among others. Pauleen shared photos from the church rites and expressed thanks to those who attended the event.