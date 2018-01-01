Veteran actor Spanky Manikan dies

Award winning veteran actor Spanky Manikan died Sunday at the age of 75.

Manikan’s death was confirmed by his wife actress Susan Africa through a text message sent to her manager Ed Instrella. Manikan suffered from stage four lung cancer. He was in and out of the hospital because of various complications resulting from his illness.

Manikan began his theater career with the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) in the production “Halimaw.” He has also acted with Dulaang UP, Manila Metropolitan Theater, Bulwagang Gantimpala and Tanghalang Pilipino of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). He was also one of Philippine cinema’s most seasoned character actors.

The couple has three children – Eli, Mika and Miguel.