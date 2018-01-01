US hands over counter-terror gear to PH Marines

The Philippine Marine Special Operations Group (Marsog) and Inshore Boat Battalion received new personnel protective gear from the United States during the turnover ceremony held at Fort Bonifacio last May 31.

The US Embassy in Manila said in a statement that the 525 sets of ballistic vests, lightweight ballistic plates, tactical ballistic helmets, and accessories provided through the Counterterrorism Train and Equip Program are valued at PhP 178 million ($3.4 million).

The US Embassy added that the equipment can provide increased protection for personnel conducting counterterrorism operations, as well as operations against transnational threats, specifically in the southern Philippines.