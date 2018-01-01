UP confers Jessica Soho the ‘Gawad Plaridel Award’

The University of the Philippines recently conferred the Gawad Plaridel Award for Journalism to GMA News’ broadcast journalist Jessica Soho.

Soho is the first UP College of Mass Communication alumna to receive the said award. In her acceptance speech, she underscored the value of “The Story and urged the audience to fight fake news by being more discerning. She currently anchors GMA News TV’s flagship newscast “State of the Nation with Jessica Soho (SONA).” She also hosts the top-rating magazine show “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” on GMA-7 and is the chief correspondent/ host of the investigative news magazine program “Brigada” on GMA News TV. She is the 14th person to receive it, joining the ranks of Eugenia Duran-Apostol (2004), Pachico Seares (2008), and Jose Lacaba (2013).