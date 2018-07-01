Tunog Kalye 2018

July 14, PCCM (A Gig Review)

Despite the barely a month’s preparation, the Winnipeg leg of Tunog Kalye 2018 Canadian Tour was relatively successful. The obviously engaged and charged-up audience of the concert that night were treated to choice cuts of Philippine ’90s Alternative Rock music as rendered by the front acts and the main artists themselves.

Local eclectic music collective Tropa was apt as the show’s opener, as they rocked the stage and seemingly electrified members of the audience with their progressive and audiovisually catchy renditions of songs by the likes of The Dawn, Alamid, and Eraserheads. The second and final front act, for their turn, wowed the crowd with their equally impassioned performance that included saxophone-laden songs.

First to grace the stage from the visiting artists were Cooky Chua (vocalist) and Edwin Vergara (guitarist) of Color It Red, delivering acoustic renditions of their band’s hits that included the upbeat “Na Naman” and the ubiquitous somber ballad “Paglisan.” After the duo’s heartwarming, dim-lit-worthy performance, one-half of Yano, Eric Gancio—backed up by the guys of Grin Dept.—dished out his erstwhile band’s frenetic Punk-rooted songs one by one, to the excitement of the crowd—songs like “Tsinelas,” “Trapo,” the pensive “Esem” and “Senti” and, finally, the anthemic “Banal na Aso, Santong Kabayo.” As Gancio left the stage after his set, his backing musicians—Andrew B. (vocalist/bassist), Jason Pelonia (guitarist), and Alfie Gutierrez (drums)—otherwise known as Grin Dept.—then entertained the audience with their own set of green-minded, naughty songs. Finally, Dodong Cruz joined the wacky department to perform a number of hits by his former band The Youth, such as “Multong Bakla (Multo sa Paningin)” and “Mukha ng Pera.” He also called in Tropa’s frontman aLfie vera mella (formerly of Half Life Half Death—a fellow batchmate of the touring artists) to do a duet on The Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry,” which signified the two’s New Wave roots.

Ultimately, to further show their recognition of the tour’s Winnipeg fans and supporters, all the visiting artists plus most of the local musicians gathered together onstage to render a festive and celebratory performance of The Dawn’s “Salamat”—such an apt concert closer. Superb! Nostalgic! Satiating! Tunog kalye at its best!

Tunog Kalye was brought to us by Ron Culianista and his Petmalu Events Management, MRD Production, Livewire, and 204 Live Music. [Photo credits: Jeprox Photography]

There Will Be a Line to Heaven in Winnipeg

Introvoys (with Tropa, The 12/21, & Route 90)

September 15

PCCM

After having been treated to the rocking Tunog Kalye 2018, Winnipeg will then be given a special line to heaven on the evening of September 15, at PCCM, as the classic Filipino band Introvoys take their turn in making the summer delightful. This concert is brought by IGN Productions.