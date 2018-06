Topher’s No Frills & HSC Foundation Community Fundraising BBQ

The HSC Foundation and Topher’s No Frills are hosting an event coming up!

Topher San Juan, owner of Topher’s No Frills near HSC and a member of Winnipeg’s Filipino Community, is hosting a Community BBQ in support of the Health Sciences Centre Foundation. This event will be happening on Friday June 29th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everyone is invited to join us!