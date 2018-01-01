‘Tokhangers’ not allowed at night, weekends

A new memorandum signed by PNP chief Dir. Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa now prohibits anti-drug intelligence gathering operations at nighttime and on weekends.

PNP spokesperson CSupt. Dionardo Carlos on Wednesday disclosed that operations must be conducted only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday but may exceed this period only if necessary. Carlos added the guidelines would discourage questionable operations during late night or early morning and would promote transparency and safety both for the suspects and the so-called Tokhangers, or police officers involved in operations. Also included in the guidelines are the wearing of proper uniforms during operations, promoting a less bloody drug war, and the use of body cameras when available to record the operations.

The PNP was heavily criticized for alleged abuses during anti-drug operations, including the killing of teenagers Kian Delos Santos, Carl Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman.