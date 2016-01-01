Tickets to Miss Universe to sell at P8,000 to P50,000

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced that the tickets for the 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation night will be available online on December 20 with prices ranging from $160 to $1,000.

According to Sec. Wanda Teo, general admission tickets cost around $160 (approximately P8,000), while VIP tickets would more or less cost $1,000 (almost P50,000), and prices for upper and lower box tickets have yet to be announced. Teo revealed that only 200 tickets remain for the VIP section, as most of the seats have been reserved by the Miss Universe Organization (MUO). She assured, however, that many seats in other sections are still available. The coronation night will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 30, 2017.