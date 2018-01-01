The Philippine Super Flag is ready for Filipino Cultural Night at Investors Group Field!

FILIPINO CULTURAL NIGHT & PHILIPPINE SUPER FLAG SATURDAY, JULY 7TH

TAILGATE: 5:30pm | GATES OPEN: 6:30pm | KICKOFF: 7:30pm

Join the Blue Bombers on Saturday, July 7th as we celebrate Filipino Cultural Night at Investors Group Field.

Take advantage of our special ticket offers and watch your Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the B.C. Lions. It all starts in the Tailgate Plaza at 5:30pm with music, entertainment and Hot Rod’s Filipino Grill. Pick up a special Philippines-inspired Limited Edition T-Shirt and gear-up for kickoff at 7:30pm.

The Philippine Super Flag is ready for Filipino Cultural Night at Investors Group Field! Stay for the post-game celebrations at field level where you can be part of a special photo! Take your selfies and group photos under the flag!

Buy your tickets today! Visit https://www.bluebombers.com/cultural-night/