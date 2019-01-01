The first major boxing event of 2019 Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner

The legendary Manny Pacquiao will make his return to fight in the United States for the first time in over two years as he puts his WBA Welterweight Championship on the line against challenger Adrien Broner on January 20 Saturday night. The 29-year-old Broner is 11 years younger than Pacquiao, but the only eight-division champion in boxing history is the favorite. Now at 40, Pacman says he is ready and raring to go against the much younger challenger.

The Broner battle will be Pacquiao’s first defense of the WBA 147-lb crown and the eight-division champion said the key to breaking down and eventu¬ally stopping Broner will be non-stop pressure. Also, 4 Filipino boxers will show their mettle in the undercard of Manny Pacquiao-Adrien Broner tussle for the World Boxing Association welterweight crown.