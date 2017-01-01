Thanksgiving Day

GIVE THANKS TO THE LORD, FOR HE IS GOOD; HIS LOVE ENDURES FOREVER. (PSALM 107:1)

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends and reflect on the blessings of the last year. Many of us experience renewed hope and faith during the Thanksgiving holiday because we turn our eyes onto what is important.

What if we spent time each day in giving thanks and prayer? How could God grow out faith and trust if we lived a life of thanks through all seasons and not just Thanksgiving time? When your heart is filled with gratitude, there is little room to worry and complain.

THANKSGIVING PRAYER THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

1. A DAILY THANKSGIVING PRAYER: Dear God, Thank you for your amazing power and work in our lives, thank you for your goodness and for your blessings over us. Thank you for your great love and care. Thank you for your sacrifice so that we might have freedom and life. Forgive us for when we don’t thank you enough, for Who You are, for all that You do, for all that You’ve given. Help us to set our eyes and our hearts on you afresh. Renew our spirit, fill us with Your peace and joy. We love You and we need You, this day and every day. We give You praise and thanks, for You alone are worthy! In Jesus Name, Amen.

2. A PRAYER FOR A THANKFUL HEART: Lord, teach me to offer you a heart of thanksgiving and praise in all my Daily experiences of life. Teach me to be joyful always, to pray continually and to give thanks in all my circumstances. I accept them as Your will for my life. (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18). I long to bring pleasure to Your heart daily. Break the power of the enemy in my life. Defeat him through my sacrifice of praise. Change my outlook and attitude into one of joyful contentment with my present circumstances. I thank You for . . . [Name a difficult circumstance in your life presently, and thank God for it.]

3. A SHORT PRAYER OF THANKS: God, sometimes life gets me down and I find it hard to see things to be thankful for. Open my eyes to see the gifts you’ve given me in my life. I’m going to start by thanking you for loving me enough to come to earth and die so we can live together forever. Amen.

4. A PRAYER TO TEACH KIDS THANKFULNESS: Lord, I pray that the message of Christ and His sacrifice is the root of gratitude in my heart. That His gracious gift leads me to thankful living, setting an example for my children. That they will have their own relationship with Jesus one day, and that You would grow gratitude in their hearts out of acceptance of Jesus as their Savior. Lead us to do everything in the Name of Jesus and give thanks to You through Him.

5. A THANKSGIVING PRAYER: o Heavenly Father: We thank Thee for the food and remember the hungry. We thank Thee for health and remember the sick; We thank Thee for friends and remember the friendless; We thank Thee for freedom and remember the enslaved; May these remembrances stir us to service. That Thy gifts to us may be used for others. Amen.

6. THANKSGIVING SONG (MAKES A WONDERFUL PRAYER!): Grateful for each hand we hold, gathered round this table. From far and near we travel home, Blessed are we able. Grateful for this sheltered place, with light in every window, saying welcome, welcome, share this feast, Come in, away of sorrow. Father, mother, daughter, son, Neighbor, friend and friendless; All together everyone in the gift of loving-kindness. Grateful for what’s understood, And all that is forgiven; We try so hard to be good, To lead a life worth living. Father, mother, daughter, son, Neighbor, friend and friendless; All together everyone, let grateful days be endless. Grateful for each hand we hold, Gathered round this table.

7. STATEMENTS OF GRATITUDE: Thank You, God, for the times You have said “no”. They have helped me depend on You so much more. Thank You, God, for unanswered prayer. It reminds me that You know what’s best for me, even when my opinions differ from Yours. Thank You, Lord’ for the things You withheld from me. You have protected me from what I may never realize. Thank You, Lord, for the doors You have closed. They have prevented me from going where You would rather not have me go. Thank You, Lord, for the physical pain You’ve allowed in my life. It helped me more closely relate to Your sufferings on my behalf. Thank You, Lord, for the alone times in my life. Those times forced me to lean closer to You. Thank, You God ,for the uncertainties I’ve experienced. They deepened my trust in You. Thank You, Lord, for the times You came through for me when I didn’t even know I needed a rescue. Thank You, Lord, for the losses I have experienced. They have been a reminder that You are my greatest gain. Thank You, God, for the tears I have shed. They kept my heart soft and mold-able.

Thank You, God, for the times I haven’t been able to control my circumstances. They have reminded me that You are Sovereign and on the throne. Thank You, God, for those people in my life whom You have called to be with You. Their absence from this earth keeps my heart longing for heaven. Thank You, God, that I have an inheritance in the heavenly places … something that this world can never steal from me and I could never selfishly squander. Thank You, God for the greatest gift You could ever give me; forgiveness through Your perfect Son’s death on the cross on my behalf. Thank You, God, for the righteousness You credited toward me, through the death and resurrection of Jesus. It’s a righteousness I could never earn or attain on my own, Thank You, Father, that You know me, You hear me, You see my tears. Remind me through difficult times that You are God, You are on the throne, and You are eternally good. And thank You, Lord, not only for my eternal salvation, but for the salvation You afford every day of my life as You save me from myself, my foolishness, my own limited insights, and my frailties in light of You power and strength.