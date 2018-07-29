TELUS International Philippines leads the way for Corporate Social Responsibility

Itinataguyod ng TELUS ang halaga ng pagiging mapagbigay at serbisyo sa kapwa. Kamakailan lang, pinagkalooban ng Asia CEO Awards 2017 ang TELUS International Philippines ng Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year award para sa kontribusyon nito sa Filipino community. The annual ceremony awards the most accomplished leadership teams at individuals operating sa Philippines at sa South East Asian region.

Sa ngayon, higit 10 years nang bahagi ang TELUS ng Philippine Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, creating jobs, providing digitally-enabled customer experiences and high-quality outsourcing solutions. With five sites in the Philippines at higit sa 13,500 Filipino team members, TELUS is not just making an impact in the industry, it’s uplifting the community as well.

Kamakailan lang, TELUS International Philippines extended its leadership and support to Brigada Eskwela sa pamamagitan ng TELUS Days of Giving noong May 12, 2018. Brigada Eskwela is an annual Department of Education initiative para mabigyan ang bawat Pilipinong estudyante ng inspiring at inclusive na learning environment.

Sa ngayon, nasa fifth year na na magkasama ang Brigada Eskwela at TELUS International Philippines, inspiring more than 2,800 volunteers while spending 16,800 hours para ma-rehabilitate ang Kamuning Elementary School at Quezon City High School noong one-day volunteer event. This year’s TELUS Days of Giving is one of the biggest to date, with team members renovating and refurbishing 11 school buildings, 66 classrooms, and more than 3,250 chairs.

“During these five years of giving of our team members’ hearts and hands to Brigada Eskwela, we have provided 54,000 volunteer hours to six schools, where we have meaningfully impacted more than 41,000 students, including the 6,000 students who attend Kamuning Elementary School and Quezon City High School,” sabi ni Jeffrey Puritt, President at CEO ng TELUS International.

Tuloy-tuloy ang pagtulong ng TELUS sa libo-libong mga pamilya, underprivileged children and students sa pamamagitan ng partnerships with non-government organizations gaya ng Gawad Kalinga, Bantay Bata, Bantay Kalikasan, Virlanie Foundation, at Hands on Manila – bringing its unique caring culture outside the organization to the communities where its team members live, work, and serve. The company also supports the community when in need, mobilizing thousands para makaabot ang food at relief goods sa iba’t-ibang bahagi ng bansa. As testament to the deeply ingrained culture of caring and giving back, nakapag-donate ang mga TELUS volunteers ng 116,000 hours of volunteerism activities at Php35,600,000 mula 2007 hanggang September 2017.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to the community and its Give Where We Live philosophy, please visit telus.com/community.