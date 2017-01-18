Talent handler gets Miss World-PH franchise

Talent manager Arnold L. Vegafria is the new franchise holder of the prestigious Miss World Philippines.

The previous franchisee, beauty and wellness expert Cory Quirino decided to give up the license of the beauty tilt due to personal and business reasons.

Quirino held the license for six years which saw the country produced its first Miss World in 2013, Megan Young. In 2011, Gwendoline Ruais placed first runner-up. Queneerich Rehman finished among the top 8 in 2012, Valerie Weigmann made it to the top 25 in 2014, and in 2015 Hillarie Danielle Parungao was included in the top 10 circle. Last year’s Miss World Philippines, Catriona Gray, was third runner-up. Vegafria vowed to discover and mentor a new breed of Filipina beauties that will perpetuate the noble legacy of the Miss World Organization.