Taiwan defers plan to give Filipinos visa-free entry

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has postponed its plan to give Philippine nationals visa-free entry for a period of one year starting this June.

The announcement was given by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines. Gary Song-Huann Lin, the Taiwanese representative to the Philippines, assured that the grant of visa-free travels to Filipinos remained their priority, and this deferment was only meant to ensure smooth operations, more effective immigration procedure and the safety of all passengers. The MOFA is expected to release the full details of the implementation of the visa-free travel plan and its exact start date of implementation in September or at an appropriate date. In the meantime, prospective Filipino travelers are advised to follow existing visa regulations and procedures