SWS say more Filipinos expect better lives in next 12 months

The latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey published by the newspaper BusinessWorld says more Filipinos believe they will have better lives in the next 12 months.

A total of 1,200 respondents participated in the nationwide survey conducted from June 23 to 26. Respondents who said they expect their quality of life to improve totals 44 percent, while only four percent expect it to get worse. The result has been classified by SWS as excellent following the net personal optimism score of +40. The SWS poll has sampling error margin of plus or minus three percentage points for national percentages.