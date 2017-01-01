Steven Seagal is in town

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal is in the Philippines to take part in the judging panel of the 2017 Miss Earth pageant and do postproduction work for his coming TV series “General Commander.”

Seagal paid a courtesy call on President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on Thursday. The actor said he thinks Duterte is a good president by making the country a safer place. He added that the country’s current peace and order situation did not deter him from coming over as he feels the Philippines is not a dangerous place.