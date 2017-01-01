Statement of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza on the NPA’s recent activities

We are distressed and extremely disturbed by the recent series of attacks and harassments by alleged New People’s Army (NPA) elements in various areas nationwide.

The unilateral ceasefire was precisely set in place to provide an enabling environment for the ongoing peace talks and also to secure the support of the stakeholders and the bigger public in understanding and supporting these unprecedented, although small but significant steps, for sustainable peace in the land.

We do not wish to unnecessarily squander those gains that even saw President Duterte exercising strong political will to move the peace process forward.

Either some in the National Democratic Front (NDF) leadership talking to the government are not in full control of their own forces on the ground, or they are themselves undermining these efforts for sustainable peace, or pressuring government for certain concessions.

The president will definitely walk the extra mile for peace. But our counterparts on the other side of the peace table must also reciprocate accordingly and do the same.

The road to peace is not smooth and easy. Let us all help to successfully traverse it.