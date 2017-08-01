Standhardinger to suit up with Hong Kong in ABL

Gilas Pilipinas’ big man Christian Standhardinger is set to join Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions in the coming ASEAN Basketball League season.

The news was announced by sports agency YouFirst on its Twitter account and was later confirmed by German sports website basketball.de, with Standhardinger also set to see action in Hong Kong’s top-tier league. The surprising development will pit the 6-foot-8 Fil-German against Alab Pilipinas, the country’s representative in the regional league which will coached by former Gilas Pilipinas skipper Jimmy Alapag. Standhardinger may also apply for the PBA’s rookie draft scheduled late this year but he can only play in the Commissioner’s Cup in the second conference as the ABL season will run from November to March.