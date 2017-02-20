SSS extends help to victims of typhoon Nina

To show that the Social Security System (SSS) cares for its members and pensioners, the pension fund distributed relief goods to 1,000 families from four barangays in Bicol- Magurang, Alnay, Basud and Gabon- which were affected by typhoon Nina last February 11, 2017.

During the relief operations held at Magurang Elementary School, SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc, a Bicolano himself, encouraged his kababayans to remain resilient like the bamboo and rise stronger and taller after a crisis because this is what Uragons are known for. He said that SSS is always ready to help them as they rebuild their lives and homes.

Above photo shows PCEO Dooc (center) and Polangui, Albay Vice Mayor Herbert Borja (beside PCEO) giving the relief package to Mr. Domingo Bogal from Brgy.

Gabon, one of the beneficiaries of the SSS relief operation. Also present during the gift-giving were Management Services & Planning Division Vice President Eleonora Y. Cinco; Administration Group Senior Vice President May Catherine C. Ciriaco; Luzon Operations Group Senior Vice President Josie G. Magana; Officer-In-Charge for Luzon Bicol Division Elenita S. Samblero; Magurang Elementary School Principal Yvonne O. Rea; and Officer-In-Charge of the Corporate Communications Department Sonia P. Guinto. Below photo shows employees of SSS Naga and Legazpi distributing the relief packages to the beneficiaries.

PCEO Dooc together with other senior officials were in Bicol from February 9-11 for the first Regional Visit for 2017 as part of the pension fund’s thrust to bring SSS closer to its members.