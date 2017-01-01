SSS, Baguio City eyes infra partnership

Social Security Commission Chairman Amado D. Valdez (top center) together with Social Security System (SSS) President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc (top, right) met with Baguio City Mayor Mauricio G. Domogan (top left) and Baguio City Rep. Mark O. Go (bottom center) and discussed last Friday plans for a possible infrastructure partnership to ease traffic decongestion in the city. SSS is currently pushing for charter reforms that will allow it invest in Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) projects.