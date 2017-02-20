How do you solve a problem like Duterte?

by Max Sangil

Going eight months in office and the traditional 100 days honeymoon period was long over. Is the Duterte administration deserves the political grace of our people? His cursing. His double speak and his rough manners. How do you solve a problem like Duterte?

It might be recalled in July 25 last year and it was a Monday, the feisty former mayor of Davao City and the first person to be elected president coming from underdeveloped Mindanao took center stage and delivered his State of the Nation (SONA) before a joint session of congress.

On that same day of July 25, the Monday gospel of St. Mathew 20:20-28 is saying in part,’ whoever wants to be great in your community, let him minister to the community. And if you want to be the first of all,make yourself the servant of all’.

When the Good Lord speaks we better listen, for he speaks with fortitude. When President Rodrigo Roa Duterte speaks, the people, lettered and unlettered, rich and poor, men or women listen. They only don’t hear him, they believe him. No wonder nine out of ten are apparently giving their thumbs up and appreciate his fight against illegal drugs. But please Mr. President stop your cursing. And don’t joke about yourself, or anything that’s state matter. We don’t want the people get confused. And media persons covering you will definitely report what you said, and radio, television commentators plus the political analysts will make their comments bad or good based on your public statements. No time to decipher of what you mouth is a joke or not.

Our president can be appreciated more if there will be a timeline when he can get rid of corruption in our country which is pervasive.just like when he makes a public declaration that he will erase the drug menace in our country in three to six months. Maybe again nine out of ten Filipinos will also adopt silence and may give their nod if notoriously corrupt officials, past and present will just disappear in the face of the earth.

Many are saying those two immigration officials who took home the P50 million from a Chinese gambling lord are lying through their teeth when they testified in the senate hearings. Those senators and congressmen conducting hearings are not clean either.

Maybe they can also place a cardboard placed as a necklace saying ‘ huwag pamarisan, kurakot ako ng pera ng gobyerno ‘. In my ears I can hear ringing his strong statement: ‘Don’t destroy my country, I will kill you’. Government corruption is slowly killing the country. In several surveys conducted there are several issues or concerns that the people wish it can be addressed by the Duterte administration, like traffic, rising prices, contractualization, more jobs, political dynasties, etc. etc.

The millions of his followers are not hesitant in always giving him the benefit of the doubt despite the raw power, little regard for due process, by some members of the Philipine National Police in combating criminality.

Respect for our president’s decisions is important but what is equally important that presidential power is checked and carefully balanced what are spelled out by the statutes because the temptation of enormous power are sometimes tempting.

