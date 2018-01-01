Sol Mercado ‘tricks’ Denise Laurel to attend surprise birthday party

Denise Laurel was greatly surprised when her beau Sol Mercado threw her a surprise party when she turned 31 on Sunday, Sept. 30.

The PBA star made her believe they were only going to dine with their family. It turns out that the singer-actress hadn’t celebrated her birthday in years and the surprise party was very much appreciated. The venue was littered with string lights while the table was set up with sparkling stemware, matching golden candles and plates, and vases of little blooms.

Mercado also bought her a two-layered chocolate cake with chocolates as toppers. Laurel and Mercado had been engaged in 2013 but separated in 2016. The two eventually got back together.