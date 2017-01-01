Smile!

I have read so many articles about SMILE. Smiling can be good for your health and slows down the heart and reduces stress. But smiling isn’t just good for you; a genuine SMILE blesses those on the receiving end as well. Without saying a word, it can tell others that you like them and that you are pleased with them. A SMILE can hug someone with love without giving them even the slightest touch.

Life does not give us a reason to SMILE. But when we see a heartfelt SMILE on a child’s face, or through aged wrinkles, our hearts are encouraged.

SMILES are also a hint of the image of GOD in us. In the Book of Numbers, we get an indication that GOD “smiles”; “The LORD makes His face shine upon you, and be gracious to you; the LORD lift up His countenance upon you, and give you “peace”. Those words are a favor of GOD on a person’s life, asking GOD to SMILE on His children. So today, remember that you are loved by GOD, and that He is pleased to be gracious to you and to shine His face upon you.

Let us ask the LORD to make us pleasing to Him and to have His face shine on us. As the Lord graciously smile on us, let us pray that we may find someone today with whom we can share GOD’s love through a SMILE.

HERE ARE SOME QUOTES ON “SMILE”

My children are the reason I laugh, SMILE, and want to get up every morning,

A gentle word, a kind look, a good-natured SMILE can work wonders and accomplish miracles.

Too often we underestimate the power of touch, a SMILE, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest complement, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn life around.

I enjoy jokes, smiling and making people SMILE. I may be a little different, but that’s OK, who wants to be normal anyway?

Share your SMILE with the world. It’s a symbol of friendship and peace.

Because of your SMILE, you make life more beautiful.

The real man SMILES in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave in reflection.

SMILE is the key that fits the lock of everybody’s heart. Through my eyes, that I may scatter rich SMILES in sad hearts.

Let us meet each other with SMILE, for the SMILE is the beginning of love.

Lighten up, just enjoy life, SMILE more, laugh more and don’t get so worked up about things, GOD is always at our back and call.

Marrying for love may be a bit risky, but it is so honest that GOD can’t help but SMILE on it.

Beauty is power; a SMILE is its sword.

Nothing you wear is more important than your SMILE!

The greatest self is a peaceful SMILE that sees the world smiling back.

A SMILE is happiness you’ll find under your nose!

ALWAYS KEEP YOUR “SMILE”. THAT’S HOW I EXPLAIN MY LONG LIFE, WITH GOD’S LOVE AND CARE.

YOUR SMILE COULD BE A MESSAGE OF CHEER FROM GOD TO A NEEDY SOUL.