Single mom is 2018 Miss Global Philippines

Single mother Eileen Gonzales was crowned 2018 Miss Global Philippines in ceremonies held at the Cove Manila club in Okada Manila in Parañaque.

A twenty-two-year-old single mom to a one-year old boy, Gonzales bested 18 other aspirants and will represent our country in the Miss Global pageant. Along with the crown, she pocketed P300,000 cash, P300,000 worth of sponsor’s gifts and was also named Best in Evening Gown and Darling of the Press. The other winners were first runner-up Cheska Viñas, second runner-up Nicole Dichoso, third runner-up Charlene Duran and fourth runner up Alexandra Moraga.