Shine!

To Shine – is to live so that others would see Jesus in us! To Shine – is a principle to a rewarding life!

We are so blessed to learn about SHINE. This word made us think of getting our life better in our relationship with our family, friends, acquaintances, all the people we meet everyday, but most of all, our relationship with our loving GOD.

S H I N E

S – SERVE OTHERS – Ignite the Flame of Servanthood!

It is a choice made in the heart by serving others. SHINE radiates humility to reach beyond ourselves; compassion to care for others; generosity to help others.

(Matthew 20:28; Matthew 23:11; 1 Peter 4:10)

H – HONOR GOD – Ignite the Flame of Excellence!

Trust Him. Be Faithful. Be thankful in everything. Be steward and manager of someone else. God’s blessings must flow in us to others.

(Matthew 6:33)

I – INSPIRE CONTINUALLY – Inspire the Flame of Excellence!

A mind of excellence pursues God’s vision and continually increases competence, inspires courage and ignites passion. (Joshua 1:9) “Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord, your God will be with you wherever you go.”

THE MORE CHRIST’S LOVE GROWS IN US, THE MORE HIS LOVE FLOWS FROM US. Let us love one another with the love of the Lord. God bless all of us!

N – NAVIGATING VALUES – Ignite the Flame of Integrity!

Our character must prove our genuineness, authenticity, conviction, clarity and conviction.

E – EXCEL IN RELATIONSHIP – Ignite the Flame of Relationship!

We must earn the trust of others, that we are credible, we need to persevere and show we really care. (Matthew 22:29) “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Let us love one another, pray for one another. It is a commandment to all of us.

You are the light of the world, a city on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let you light SHINE before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven. (Matthew 5:14-16)

Jesus said “I am the Light of the world, whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the Light of life.” (John 8:12)