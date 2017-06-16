Are You Sexy for the DKF Fashion and Singing Show?

DKF Runway 2017

June 16, Friday

District Stop Dance Club

The forthcoming summer fashion show billed as DKF Runway 2017 is another brainchild of Fran Vasu and AJ Batac.

The entrepreneur Vasu is the owner of DKF Fashion, a boutique located on the second floor of Portage Place Shopping Centre, in Downtown Winnipeg. A member of Pinoy Photographers of Winnipeg, Batac, on the other hand, is one of the prolific ones in the Filipino community. Their venture will feature not only local models but also singers whom include Christine Vetus, James Cruzat, Leslie Wilson, Bea Jaime, Marvin Salac, and Denisse Samaniego, who will grace the stage inbetween the ramps, providing total entertainment. So, get ready and prepare your glittery attires and dancing shoes. For tickets and inquiry, contact Fran at 204-880-5276.

Final Note

Beauty and music go hand in hand. The face and the voice light up and brighten the stage.