Senate ratifies social security agreement with Japan

The Philippine Senate has concurred in the ratification of a social security agreement between the Philippines and Japan which sought to protect the social security rights of overseas Filipinos in Japan.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Franklin Drilon said the treaty would benefit an estimated 377,233 Filipinos in Japan and 17,021 Japanese nationals currently in the country. The agreement would also enable overseas Filipinos in Japan to have access to social security benefits, including sickness, maternity, paternity, occupational diseases, invalidity, old age, and survivor’s pension..

The Philippines-Japan Social Security Agreement was signed on November 19, 2015 in Manila and ratified by President Duterte on January 12, 2017. The Philippines has similar agreements with Austria, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Spain, France, Canada, Quebec, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands.