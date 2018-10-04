Sarah Geronimo to perform in Japan-ASEAN Music Festival

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines recently announced the inclusion of Sarah Geronimo among the performers for the 2nd ASEAN-Japan Music Festival.

Sarah will represent the Philippines in the music festival which will be held at the NHK Hall, Tokyo, Japan on October 4, 2018. The Asia’s Pop Queen, will perform alongside ASEAN singers, Malaysia’s Biggest Diva Siti Nurhaliza, Vietnam’s pop star Ðông Nhi, Japan’s Natsuko Godai, KANJANI, w-inds, JSBIII Ryuji Imaichi, JSBIII Hiroomi Tosaka, Ryotaro Sugi, and Nogizaka46. Also performing are Fakhrul Razi of Brunei Darussalam, Preap Sovath of Cambodia, Andien of Indonesia, Alexandra Bounxouei of Laos, Sai Sai Kham Leng of Myanmar, Taufik Batisah of Singapore, and Tachaphon (Palaphol) Pholkongseng of Thailand. This year also marks the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.