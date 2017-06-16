Sarah Geronimo happy to shout ‘Darna’ for Liza Soberano

“Pop Princess” Sarah Geronimo said she would be happy to shout “Darna” for the upcoming film adaptation.

Sarah told the press her willingness to lend her voice in an interview prior to the announcement that Liza Soberano will revive the famous Pinay superhero.

The upcoming Star Cinema film adaptation will be directed by award-winning director Erik Matti. The rest of the characters are yet to be announced. In the 2004 movie adaptation of the Mars Ravelo character, Asia’s Songbird” Regine Velasquez also dubbed the iconic “Darna” cry for Angel Locsin.