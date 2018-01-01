“He is Risen” A rumor of hope (Mark 16:1-8)

The “Resurrected JESUS planted the only durable rumor of hope amid the widespread despair of a hopeless world.” A Rumor of Hoe!

At the entrance of an empty tomb, we hear the first whisperings of that wonderful rumor: “He Has Risen!” Soon the rumor will begin echoing through the narrow stone-paved streets of Jerusalem: “He Has Risen!” Then it will be magnified and amplified across the province of Judea: “He Has Risen!” Ultimately it will shout like a blast of thunder rolling across an awestruck world: “He Has Risen!”

But the rumor begins amid hopelessness and despair.

THE TOMB AND THE GRAVE CLOTHES

The account of the resurrection – the stone that had sealed the body of Jesus inside the tomb. When the three women looked up, they saw that the stone which was very large, had been rolled away.

The presence of the grave clothes, together with way they were arranged. The cloth that had been around the Lord’s head was neatly folded and separated from the other grave clothes. The grave clothes, the strips of linen that had been wound around the body, had not been unwrapped or unwound. They were lying in the form of a person as though the body had banished from inside them.

The Message of the Angel

“Don’t be alarmed”, you are looking for JESUS the Nazarene, who was crucified. He Has Risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid HIM. But go, tell HIS disciples and Peter. “He Is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see Him as He told you.” (Mark 16:5-7)

THE RUMOR SPREADS

The empty tomb, the grave clothes, and message of the angel had a profound effect on these women. It filled them with hope, with joy, with excitement. In an instant, they were transported from the depths of despair to an ecstasy beyond our imagining. So they went out with gladness to begin spreading this rumor of hope, the only durable rumor of hope the world has ever known. This glorious rumor was hastened along by the appearances of JESUS before witness after witness.

BELIEVING IS SEEING

One of the powerful impressions of the account of the resurrection is this: the women believed, although they did not see. They saw an empty tomb. They saw empty grave clothes. But they they did not see the Lord. Nevertheless they believed. Peter later wrote, “Though you have not seen Him, you love Him, and even though you have not seen Him now, you believed in Him and are filled with the inexpressible and glorious joy” (1 Peter 1:8).

ALL HOPE IS OURS!

Health concerns. Safety threats. Financial insecurities. Life is full of trouble and chaos, but we don’t have to fear or despair because of these three simple word: “He Is Risen.” The He is JESUS, and He has conquered death – one of our biggest fears – by dying in our place and rising from the dead. By placing our trust in Him, we not only have eternal life but our earthly life can be filled with peace and assurance even during the storms.

We pray you will find great hope this Easter season through these reflections about JESUS’s love for you.

HAPPY EASTER!