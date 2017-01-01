Regional wage board approves P21 daily wage hike

The regional wage board on Thursday approved an additional P21 a day for minimum wage earners in Metro Manila.

The wage hike takes effect starting the end of September and brings the minimum wage from P491 to P512 for non-agriculture workers. Workers in the agriculture sector, small retail, service and manufacturing establishments will get P475 from the previous P454. The 21-peso wage hike is still below the petitioned increase by big labor groups. The Associated Labor Unions – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) which asked for a P184 increase said the additional P21 is inadequate to meet the needs of minimum wage workers. The group will request President Rodrigo Duterte to provide a P500 monthly cash subsidy to cover the purchase of rice, groceries, and medicines.