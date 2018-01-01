Regine Velasquez-Alcasid turns ‘Kapamilya’

“The Clash” turned out to be the last show of Regine Velasquez-Alcasid with GMA-7 as she officially bids goodbye to her home network for two decades.

GMA Network Senior Vice President and Entertainment Group Head Lilybeth Rasonable said. Regine wants to join her husband Ogie Alcasid who is with the rival network ABS-CBN. She will be in “ASAP: Live In Sydney,” scheduled on Oct. 20 at the ICC Sydney Theatre. The Asia’s Songbird also announced her departure in the anniversary episode of cooking talk show “Sarap Diva,” which she hosted since six years ago.