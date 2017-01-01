Red River Mutual Trail

The 1.3km Red River Mutual Trail is now open along the Assiniboine River from the Forks to Osborne Village. A shorter 0.7km trail extends from the Forks along the Red River to the Norwood Bridge.

The Red River Mutual Trail will continue to expand further along both rivers in the following weeks. Daily updates on trail conditions can be found on the Forks website.

The popular warming huts and construction of RAW:almond have already started to take shape along the river trail.

Daily skate rentals are available at the Forks – $3 for children and seniors, $5 for adults.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal