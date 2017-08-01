Randy Santiago’s son passes away

The 24-year old son of singer-actor Randy Santiago passed away on Sunday, August 13.

The sad news was confirmed by the singer-actor’s brother, Reily to ABS-CBN News. Ryan was reportedly hospitalized due to a fungal virus diagnosed in 2015. He also suffered from a rare brain disease and multiple sclerosis. Randy said he already accepted the death of his son, although it is hard and painful. He also said that God might have better plans for them in taking Ryan’s life. Randy and wife Marilou have two other sons, Raphael and Raiko. The urn viewing will be held from August 14 to 16 until midnight at the La Salle Greenhills Chapel.