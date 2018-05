Rachelle Ann Go and Martin Spies are officially married

Theater actor Rachelle Ann Go and American businessman Martin Spies on Thursday exchanged their vows in an intimate beach wedding in Boracay.

Present in the ceremony is singer Mark Bautista who has long been friend with Rachelle since they started their careers in local showbiz. He posted a photo of the two on his Instagram and congratulated them as they officially become husband and wife. Also in attendance were Sarah Geronimo, Christian Bautista, and Erik Santos.